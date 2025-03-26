Cole O'Hara has 22 goals and 51 points for UMass. (Thom Kendall/UMass Athletics)

Half of the NCAA men's hockey tournament field is from New England. What a year it could be for the locals.

The tournament begins on Thursday as 16 teams battle for a national title. The last New England team to win the national championship was Quinnipiac in 2023. Before that, it was Massachusetts in 2021. Denver upset Boston College in the final last season.

Does a New England team win it in 2025?

Boston College, Maine, Boston University, Connecticut, Providence, Massachusetts, Quinnipiac and Bentley will be the New England schools competing this year. Many of those teams have legitimate paths to winning the whole thing.

Naturally, it's time for some predictions.

Let's dive in.