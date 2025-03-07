From left: Holderness goalie Mark Bierwirth and forward Viktor Samal have been key all season. (Robert Chalmers/Cohen's Hockey)

Now is when things get really interesting in the NEPSAC boys Small School Tournament.

On Wednesday, the top seeds mostly (key word: mostly) took care of business. No. 1 Kimball Union disposed of No. 8 Frederick Gunn, 8-1. No. 2 Berkshire beat No. 7 Groton, 3-0. And No. 3 Holderness took down No. 6 Pomfret, 6-1.

Then there was No. 5 St. George's beating No. 4 Tilton, 5-3.

I went 3-for-4 in my predictions. But because I sniped the correct Berkshire-Groton score, I feel like that should count as another correct prediction, right? Right?

I'll play by the book and keep myself at 3-for-4.

Now it's time for the semifinals and some outstanding matchups.

Who wins in both games? Let's dive in.

