Zach Mazur of Endicott celebrates a goal in the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game. (Endicott Athletics)

The NCAA Division 3 hockey tournament has become a numbers game.

1 – that’s how many times Endicott has been beaten in its last 25 games

3 – that’s how many of the eight remaining teams hail from the Commonwealth Coast Conference

11 – that’s how many national championships the remaining teams in the bracket have collectively won (Wisconsin-Stevens Point 6, Norwich 4, Adrian 1)