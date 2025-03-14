Predicting the 2025 MIAA girls hockey championships

Callie Crean's is one of Hingham's top scorers with 15 goals and 27 points. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's always one of the best days on the sports calendar in Massachusetts.

That's right, the MIAA hockey championships are upon us. Come Sunday, TD Garden will be packed with rowdy student sections, lots of family and friends and, of course, teams and players hopeful that the bounces will go their way with a title on the line.

We're down to the final two teams remaining in Divisions 1 and 2. At one end, you've got a juggernaut in top-seeded Hingham taking on No. 15 Bishop Stang, who's in the midst of a Cinderella run, for the Division 1 crown. Meanwhile, in D2, there were several upsets along the way, giving us No. 6 Milton against No. 13 Medfield.

There's never any shortage of drama. Just look at last year's Division 1 title game where St. Mary's took down Notre Dame (Hingham) in triple overtime. With the Spartans out of it in D1 and Duxbury out in D2, new champions will be crowned.

Here’s the full schedule for Sunday’s games, including the boys championships:

D4 boys: No. 5 Winthrop vs. No. 6 Dedham | 9 am

D1 girls: No. 1 Hingham vs. No. 15 Bishop Stang | 11 am

D1 boys: No. 4 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 14 St. John’s Shrewsbury | 1 pm

D2 boys: No. 1 Billerica vs. No. 3 Canton | 3 pm

D3 boys: No. 1 Nauset vs. No. 2 Medfield | 5:30 pm

D2 girls: No. 6 Milton vs. No. 13 Medfield | 7:30 pm

My predictions for the tournaments back on Feb. 25 did not age well, at all. The only team I picked correctly to reach either championship was Hingham. The Harborwomen were also the only team I got right of the final four teams in D1. Meanwhile, Milton was the only team I got right in the final four of D2, otherwise, it wasn't good for me there either.

Now it's time for some redemption. Let’s dive into my guaranteed-to-be-correct picks for championship day.