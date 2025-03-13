New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

Predicting the 2025 MIAA boys hockey championships

By

Daniel Menyalkin is committed to Bowdoin. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It's that time of the year.

Two teams in Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 remain standing. They will battle for glory on Sunday in the MIAA championships at TD Garden.

There is quite a bit of intrigue in each matchup. While Division 2 and Division 3 have high seeds pitted against one another, Division 1 has a higher seed against a team on a Cinderella run. In Division 4, the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds are going head to head.

Last year's title games provided quite a bit of drama. There were close games, upsets and controversies.

I put together a bracket on Feb. 24. My first-round performance was strong (14-for-16), but I wasn't as great at picking teams to move on to the Round of 8 (4-for-8). While my final of Pope Francis and Belmont was off, I correctly picked Pope Francis and Catholic Memorial to battle in the semifinals. I'll give myself that one.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday's games, including the girls championships:

  • D4 boys: No. 5 Winthrop vs. No. 6 Dedham | 9 am
  • D1 girls: No. 1 Hingham vs. No. 15 Bishop Stang | 11 am
  • D1 boys: No. 4 Catholic Memorial vs. No. 14 St. John’s Shrewsbury | 1 pm
  • D2 boys: No. 1 Billerica vs. No. 3 Canton | 3 pm
  • D3 boys: No. 1 Nauset vs. No. 2 Medfield | 5:30 pm
  • D2 girls: No. 6 Milton vs. No. 13 Medfield | 7:30 pm

Let's dive into my championship day picks.

