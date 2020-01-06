New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Praise from Howe fires up Maine Nordiques’ Ouellette

By

Cole Ouellette received praise from a pretty good defenseman named Howe. (courtesy)

Mark Howe was impressed with what he was seeing.

The Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman was with his son Nolan, the head coach and director of hockey operations of the Maine Nordiques, watching that team’s tryouts before this season, the inaugural one for the North American Hockey League expansion franchise, when he made a comment.

“Nine times out of 10 that kid touches the puck, he makes the play I would make,” Howe said.

Mark was talking about 20-year-old blueliner Cole Ouellette, a Lewiston, Maine, native who, of course, made the team.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NEHJ’s three stars of the weekend

We had a bounty of good action over the weekend, coming off the holiday break. Mount Saint Charles of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, beat St. Andrew's…
Read More

Recruiting: Moran switches commitment to St. Lawrence

Thayer Academy alum Reilly Moran has a new college hockey destination after switching his commitment from Army to St. Lawrence. The ’00 right-shot forward from…
Read More

Driven ex-Salisbury forward Capone working way up prospect rankings

Nick Capone couldn’t believe it. Truthfully, the 18-year-old from East Haven, Conn., still thinks it’s too crazy to be true. But there it is, for…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter