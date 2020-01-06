Praise from Howe fires up Maine Nordiques’ Ouellette

Cole Ouellette received praise from a pretty good defenseman named Howe. (courtesy)

Mark Howe was impressed with what he was seeing.

The Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman was with his son Nolan, the head coach and director of hockey operations of the Maine Nordiques, watching that team’s tryouts before this season, the inaugural one for the North American Hockey League expansion franchise, when he made a comment.

“Nine times out of 10 that kid touches the puck, he makes the play I would make,” Howe said.

Mark was talking about 20-year-old blueliner Cole Ouellette, a Lewiston, Maine, native who, of course, made the team.