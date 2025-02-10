Div. 3 power rankings: Why Colby, Bowdoin and UNE are all ascending

It was a good weekend to be a Division 3 team from Maine.
NESCAC travel partners Colby and Bowdoin faced one of the tougher road trips of the season and both came away with a haul of points to tighten their grip on top-four spots.
While Bowdoin was upsetting first-place Hamilton on Friday, Colby was taking a neat win at Amherst. The teams switched opponents Saturday, with the Mules nicking a point at Hamilton and Bowdoin tying Amherst.
The University of New England, meanwhile, extended its win streak to nine games with back-to-back shutouts.