Postseason prep school recap: Dexter Southfield School

Dexter Southfield was on a roll pretty much the entire season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

This is part a series of stories looking back on how the top New England prep school boys' hockey teams performed in the 2019-20 season and what lies ahead over the summer.

Dexter Southfield had another standout season in 2019-20.

What else can you say about a team that bangs out 25 wins in 30 games, holds down No. 1 in the New England Hockey Journal coaches poll for most of the season, and makes it all the way to the finals of the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 tournament?

Let’s take a closer look back at the season had by Dexter Southfield: