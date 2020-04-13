Postseason prep school recap: Berkshire School

Aidan Thompson was an unheralded offensive star for Berkshire. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

This is part a series of stories looking back on how the top New England prep school boys' hockey teams performed in the 2019-20 season and what lies ahead for next season.

Berkshire seemed to operate underneath the radar for most of the season. After a strong start, the Sheffield, Mass.-based Bears stumbled and found themselves searching for answers, and some thought they would be relegated to also-ran status.

In the end, they found answers and then some, beating four of New England's top prep school teams and upsetting the No. 1 seed in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 tournament.

And the journey was something else again.