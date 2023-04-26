Williston Northampton has won the last two NEPSAC girls Elite 8 titles. With Christa Talbot Syfu at the helm, the Wildcats have become a dominant force in girls prep hockey.
But Talbot Syfu has been the head coach since 2004. She’s overseen countless hockey players move onto college hockey. She’s played a key role in their development.
This season, Talbot Syfu’s top player was Emily Crovo (Melrose, Mass.), who was a force over her time at Williston Northampton. She scored her 100th point in Williston’s quarterfinal game against Loomis Chaffee. She scored the game-winning goal against Nobles in the semifinals. Then, in the championship game against Phillips Andover, she had two goals and an assist.
She will head to Holy Cross next season.