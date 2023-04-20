In 2004, Brian Durocher was tapped to lead Boston University’s first varsity women’s ice hockey team. He was to switch from coaching on the men’s side to the women’s.
He was a smashing success on the job.
Eighteen seasons later, Durocher won 338 games and ranks 10th all-time in Division 1 women’s hockey wins. He announced his retirement in February.
In a fascinating interview, host Stephanie Wood talks with Durocher about a wide variety of topics such as his career, recruiting and advice for student-athletes hoping to get recruited to college programs in the future.