Brian Durocher salutes the crowd at his final game. (Iman Zarrinkoub)

In 2004, Brian Durocher was tapped to lead Boston University’s first varsity women’s ice hockey team. He was to switch from coaching on the men’s side to the women’s.

He was a smashing success on the job.

Eighteen seasons later, Durocher won 338 games and ranks 10th all-time in Division 1 women’s hockey wins. He announced his retirement in February.

In a fascinating interview, host Stephanie Wood talks with Durocher about a wide variety of topics such as his career, recruiting and advice for student-athletes hoping to get recruited to college programs in the future.