Player moves: UMass Lowell adds transfer Owen Savory

In 24 games as a sophomore for RPI, Owen Savory posted a .932 save percentage. (Edward Jacobs/Team Shred Photography)

The season hasn’t even started yet, but UMass Lowell already has picked up a huge win with the announcement that Owen Savory will join the team for the second semester.

Savory played his first two collegiate seasons at RPI, but the ECAC Hockey school announced it was canceling its 2020-21 season earlier this week. Savory previously had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, likely signifying that he knew of the impending cancellation.

Savory was one of the best goalies in the country down the stretch of the 2019-20 season. In 24 games as a sophomore for the Engineers, he posted a .932 save percentage. His play earned him recognition as an ECAC Hockey second-team All-Star. As a freshman in 2018-19, the Cambridge, Ont., native had a .926 save percentage while being named to the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie Team.