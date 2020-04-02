Player moves roundup: Berkshire’s Baliotti commits to UNH

New England Hockey Journal

Jed Baliotti has UNH in his future. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The University of New Hampshire recently received a commitment from Berkshire junior goaltender Jed Baliotti, it was learned Wednesday afternoon.

The New Canaan, Conn., native recently wrapped up his third season at the Sheffield, Mass., prep school. The 2019-20 campaign was by far his best as he finished the season with a .930 save percentage, which ranked third among qualifying goaltenders.

Baliotti, an ’02, led Berkshire to the NEPSAC Elite 8 semifinals this past season. It was an unexpected journey for a team that not many had pegged in the top eight of prep hockey before the start of the season.

