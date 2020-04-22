Player moves: Junior Bruins forward Mulera commits to Maine

Johnny Mulera scored 34 goals and added 40 assists in 49 games with the Junior Bruins. (Greg Wood/Junior Bruins)

Junior Bruins right wing Johnny Mulera committed to the University of Maine for this upcoming season, the junior organization announced Wednesday morning.

The Black Bears are the third Hockey East program Mulera has committed to over the past five years. In October 2015, while playing for the Skipjacks, he committed to Providence. Last summer, he switched his allegiance from the Friars to UConn.

The ’99 from Rockville, Md., scored 34 goals and added 40 assists in 49 games with the Junior Bruins in the USPHL NCDC during the 2019-20 season, his third with the program based out of Marlboro, Mass. Mulera played two seasons of prep school hockey at Winchendon prior to joining the Junior Bruins.