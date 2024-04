Pingree celebrates after winning the 2024 Holt Conference Tournament title. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It's a new era for Pingree boys hockey.

Pingree announced on Monday that Shawn Bates is the next head coach. It comes after Dan Gordon stepped down as head coach after five seasons.

Bates' playing career ended after the 2021-22 season. Since then, he's been an assistant at Pingree.

The Vermilion, Alberta native played his junior hockey with the Bonnyville Pontiacs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) from 2007-10, before heading to Merrimack for a four-year career from 2010-14.