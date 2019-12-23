New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Photos: Loomis Chaffee’s great European adventure

By

Loomis Chaffee bonded with its trip to Europe over Thanksgiving. (LC Hockey)

When it comes to grooming young players and bringing teenagers together from disparate backgrounds and regions of the country, the biggest challenge can be to have them all relate to one experience. In order to perform well, a team must buy into one common philosophy, one common mindset, in order to have one common goal. Which tends to be, to put it bluntly, winning.

One of the reasons Loomis Chaffee got off to a lightning-fast 6-0 start to the season (they are now 7-0-2 after the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic) can be sited as the bonding experience the team had over the Thanksgiving weekend while together visiting Germany and Austria.

Part hockey trip, part history trip and part team-building exercise, the trip saw the teenagers -- some of whom had never been to Europe before -- visit the Alps, watch a German Elite League game and shop at a famous Christmas market.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

5 takeaways: Berkshire 2, Loomis Chaffee 1 (SO)

AVON, Conn. — Two undefeated teams heading for a clash at the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic built up some serious hype and anticipation. And…
Read More

Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic: Players to watch

AVON, Conn. -- Action is heating up the frigid Farmington Valley as the storied Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic gets rolling Thursday through Saturday. A…
Read More

5 takeaways: Loomis Chaffee 2, Choate 1

WINDSOR, Conn. — On a chilly Monday night inside and outside the arena, Loomis Chaffee hosted Choate in a tilt between two teams facing a…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter