Phillips Exeter: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Vermont commit Maria Gray is part of a loaded top line at Phillips Exeter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Phillips Exeter is on the upswing.

The Big Red reached the Large School tournament for the second straight season in 2024-25, falling to eventual runner-up Tabor, 2-1, as the No. 4 seed in the quarterfinals to finish 14-9-2.

"I feel like last year was a really strong year for our program, just in terms of the level of play, but also really continuing to kind of have one of our core components be our team culture," head coach Sally Komarek said. "It was just a lot of fun and hard work. I think those two things kind of sum up last season for me."

It was a step forward from the previous season, which featured a 12-12-2 finish and a 4-0 loss to Dexter Southfield in the Large School quarterfinals. The 2023-24 postseason also marked the first time Exeter had made the playoffs since 2009.

This core now has two years of playoff hockey and vital experience down the stretch on its resume. It also means they have plenty of motivation.

"They also have two years of disappointment and a bitter taste in their mouths that they are not going to forget, and they're going to let that fuel them through the regular season and into the playoffs," Komarek said. "I feel really fortunate to have a strong group of returners that have that hunger but also that maturity and understanding of what it takes to be a playoff hockey team."

Last season marked the highest win total Exeter has finished with since Komarek took over in 2018. Since 2022, the Big Red have steadily improved season to season.

So, what will it take for Exeter to continue that trend this winter?