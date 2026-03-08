New England Hockey Journal

Phillips Exeter outlasts Choate to win girls Large School title

Phillips Exeter players celebrate after beating Choate to win the Patsy Odden Large School title. (Jen Clawson photo)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Phillips Exeter’s first line was inevitable.

The No. 1 Big Red’s dynamic trio powered a 4-2 win over No. 2 Choate for the Patsy Odden girls Large School tournament championship at Dexter Southfield on Sunday.

Junior Yale commit Paisley Meyer (Greenland, N.H.) scored twice for Exeter (19-7-2), while senior Vermont commit Maria Gray had a goal and an assist. Gray earned Most Valuable Player honors after posting six points (three goals) in six postseason games.

Junior Northeastern commit Erin Sears also scored, while postgrad Connecticut College commit Eva Mai Whyte (Natick, Mass.) earned the win in net.

