Phillips Andover: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Phillips Andover celebrates Kimee Duplessis' (2) goal against Cushing last season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Phillips Andover was right there last season.

After toppling defending champion No. 4 Nobles in the Elite 8 quarterfinals and top-seeded Williston in the semis, the No. 5 Big Blue came oh-so-close against No. 2 Loomis Chaffee in the championship, falling 5-3 to finish 17-5-4.

"I felt like our team competed at every level last year," Andover coach Martha Fenton said. "They won some really big games in really big moments, and while we did fall short in that final game, they put themselves in a position all year to be competitive with the way that they played. I was super proud of last season."

While Andover graduated some vital skaters, including defender Molly Boyle (Scituate, Mass.) and forwards Peyton Kennedy (Sudbury, Mass.) and Emily Mara (Winchester, Mass.), the Big Blue remain well-positioned to compete at a high level once again with a strong crop of returning upperclassmen.

"There's no question that those girls leave really big gaps," Fenton said. "I feel like the kids, who have played with them and benefitted from that example that they set, are now in a really good position to fill in, both leadership-wise and production-wise."

So, what is the Big Blue's path to another season of Elite 8 contention?