Phillips Andover: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Molly Boyle (17) is committed to Yale. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

If any team could be considered the preseason favorite in girls prep hockey, it might be Phillips Andover.

The Big Blue are coming off a 19-4-2 season and an Elite 8 semifinals appearance, where they fell to Williston. It was Andover's sixth straight season reaching the Elite 8.

Martha Fenton returns plenty of high-end talent and depth throughout the lineup after graduating just three seniors.

"It's a huge chance to build on what we did last year," Fenton said. "So many of them have that feeling of once again getting close but not getting to where they really wanted to go, which is great because I think it will set expectations high. They also know what it takes to get there."

The key for Andover will be managing expectations. Returning senior captains in forward Peyton Kennedy (Sudbury, Mass.) and defender Molly Boyle (Scituate, Mass.), along with a slew of other seniors, will provide critical leadership in that area.

"Having second-year captains coming back is a pretty unusual thing, but with their growth and development, plus other kids on the team who have been captains in other sports, my hope for them is they're coming into the season with eyes wide open," Fenton said. "They know that it takes growth throughout the season, that it's not just going to happen all at once. It's not just all about trying to win a championship, but it's about the process. I think they know that.

"My hope for them is that it's a blast along the way and they have a great time doing it. We'll graduate a really impactful group of seniors this year. I think for them, it's just embracing it and knowing how special it is that these kids have gotten to play together for three or four years."