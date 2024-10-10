Phillips Andover: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Grayden Robertson-Palmer is committed to Dartmouth. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Entering last season, Phillips Andover was 64-71-4 since 2017. There were three seasons slightly above .500 and two that were under it.

For a school like Andover, that will not cut it.

Head coach Paul Tortorella's squad responded with its best campaign in seven seasons, going 17-11-2 and getting the No. 7 seed in the Large School Tournament.

Once in the tournament, the Big Blue upset Lawrence Academy, 6-2, in the quarterfinals before falling to Dexter Southfield in the semis. It was still a big step in the right direction.

"[Our players] all want to play at the highest levels," Tortorella said. "We just try to show them through our own experiences and observations and discussions with college coaches, junior coaches and professional coaches whatever it takes. It goes back to giving them the opportunity, the space and time where they can make choices."

That will be a big theme of this season — taking advantage of opportunities. Many new players must learn that lesson.