New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Phillips Andover: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Avatar photo
By

Grayden Robertson-Palmer is committed to Dartmouth. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Entering last season, Phillips Andover was 64-71-4 since 2017. There were three seasons slightly above .500 and two that were under it.

For a school like Andover, that will not cut it.

Head coach Paul Tortorella's squad responded with its best campaign in seven seasons, going 17-11-2 and getting the No. 7 seed in the Large School Tournament.

Once in the tournament, the Big Blue upset Lawrence Academy, 6-2, in the quarterfinals before falling to Dexter Southfield in the semis. It was still a big step in the right direction.

"[Our players] all want to play at the highest levels," Tortorella said. "We just try to show them through our own experiences and observations and discussions with college coaches, junior coaches and professional coaches whatever it takes. It goes back to giving them the opportunity, the space and time where they can make choices."

That will be a big theme of this season — taking advantage of opportunities. Many new players must learn that lesson.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Phillips Andover: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2024-25

Entering last season, Phillips Andover was 64-71-4 since 2017. There were three seasons slightly above .500 and two that were under it. For a school…
Read More
Sammy Taber

Women’s college hockey: Ranking the New England teams to start the season

New England is one of the strongest regions in women’s college hockey, but the local programs have struggled to find success on the national stage…
Read More

After a strong Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Alex Donovan is raising his game at the perfect time

Through the first two games of the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alex Donovan and Team USA were in jeopardy. After splitting their first…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter