Phillips Andover: What to expect in 2023-24 girls prep hockey

Phillips Andover finished runner-up in the Elite 8 last season. (David Fricke/Phillips Andover)

Phillips Andover has a lot to prove this season.

Martha Fenton's squad was dominant last season, finishing 24-3-1. Their first loss didn't come until Feb. 1, a 5-3 result at the hands of Tabor. The Big Blue reached the Elite 8 for the fifth straight year, making the championship game for the second time in three seasons, where they fell to Williston Northampton.

"I think that team competed so well against everybody. I just wish we had that last day back," Fenton said. "That final game felt like our first off day. ... I wouldn't do anything really differently throughout the season. I thought our kids, they did everything we asked them to and more last year."

Andover graduated eight seniors from last year's team. The returners this season have a huge opportunity to step up for the Big Blue.

"Having graduated the kids that we did, we've got a lot to prove," Fenton said. "We certainly can't rest on last year's success. We'll have a lot of work to do, especially because there are going to be so many new faces on this team. But we have depth, I think that will help us. We'll be able to skate three or four lines against most everybody."