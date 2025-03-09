Phillips Andover celebrates winning the Large School title on Sunday at the University of Connecticut. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Andover took care of business in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the NEPSAC boys Large School Tournament. That continued in Sunday's championship.

The third-seeded Big Blue took down fifth-seeded Westminster, 4-1, to win the Large School title. They previously won the Flood-Marr Tournament over Nobles in December.

This win capped off an incredible run for Andover. Head coach Paul Tortorella's team ousted Trinity-Pawling, 6-0, in the quarterfinals before ousting Avon Old Farms, 7-0, in Saturday's semifinal.

Let's dive into some takeaways from this one.