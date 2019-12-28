Analysis: Pete Frates Winter Classic

BC High players celebrate last year's Super 8 championship. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MIDDLETON, Mass. — Central Catholic and BC High will move on Saturday’s final of the Pete Frates Winter Classic.

The Raiders erased a 1-0 deficit to defeat Pope Francis, 2-1, in the first semifinal. BC High and host St. John’s Prep tied 1-1, but the two-time defending Super 8 champion won in a shootout.

The two games, especially the second one, were played in front of a huge crowd at the Essex Sports Center. It’s hard to imagine any young hockey player not wanting to play in that type of environment.