‘People rally around him’: Inside Drew Carr’s journey back from cancer

Drew Carr (left) has been at St. Mark's since his freshman year in 2021-22. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

John and Dawn Carr were getting antsy.

Several weeks prior during last summer, Drew Carr (Medway, Mass.), their son, was at a summer skills session. Carr was in the middle of a 2-on-1, twisted and felt something pop in his ribs.

He went to the orthopedic center at Boston Children’s Hospital. First, Carr was sent for an X-ray. Then came an MRI, where they discovered a stress fracture on his rib. It would take six weeks to heal.

It was a devastating blow for Carr, who was set to begin his junior year at St. Mark’s and spent all offseason getting bigger, faster and stronger in hopes of a big season.

It would pale in comparison to what came next.