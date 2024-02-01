New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

‘People rally around him’: Inside Drew Carr’s journey back from cancer

Avatar photo
By

Drew Carr (left) has been at St. Mark's since his freshman year in 2021-22. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

John and Dawn Carr were getting antsy.

Several weeks prior during last summer, Drew Carr (Medway, Mass.), their son, was at a summer skills session. Carr was in the middle of a 2-on-1, twisted and felt something pop in his ribs.

He went to the orthopedic center at Boston Children’s Hospital. First, Carr was sent for an X-ray. Then came an MRI, where they discovered a stress fracture on his rib. It would take six weeks to heal.

It was a devastating blow for Carr, who was set to begin his junior year at St. Mark’s and spent all offseason getting bigger, faster and stronger in hopes of a big season.

It would pale in comparison to what came next.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

‘People rally around him’: Inside Drew Carr’s journey back from cancer

John and Dawn Carr were getting antsy. Several weeks prior during last summer, Drew Carr (Medway, Mass.), their son, was at a summer skills session.…
Read More

6 standouts from Lawrence Academy’s 4-3 win over Belmont Hill

BELMONT, Mass. — The momentum seemed to be completely in favor of Belmont Hill. With 2:24 left, Sextants senior forward Marco Beshere (Winthrop, Mass.) knocked…
Read More

Top boys prep performers from Jan. 23-30

In the final week of January's slate of boys prep hockey games, lots of top talent flourished. A U.S. National Team Development Program candidate led…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter