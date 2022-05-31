New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

Inside Owen Fowler’s winding path from Tewksbury to a title with Sioux City

By

Owen Fowler
Owen Fowler (Tewksbury, Mass.) was acquired at the USHL trade deadline before helping Sioux City win a title. (Sioux City Musketeers)

After the trade was made and his bags were packed, Owen Fowler (Tewksbury, Mass.) approached his new teammates. Fowler had carved out a reputation in the United States Hockey League as a pain-in-the-behind forward for opponents.

“When you play against him he’s a villain,” Sioux City head coach Luke Strand said.

Now Fowler was walking into the Tyson Events Center as Sioux City’s new skater following a Feb. 4 trade. His new teammates were guys he slammed his body into before — and after — the whistle. Would it be awkward?

“When he walked into the locker room to introduce himself to the guys, they said, ‘We know you,’ ” Strand remembered with a laugh.

Strand is still laughing – the trade that brought Fowler to Iowa from Omaha paid off on May 21 when Sioux City captured the Clark Cup as the USHL’s champion with a 2-1 win over Madison.

