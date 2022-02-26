Joe Whitney (Reading, Mass.) of the Iserlohn Roosters won two national championships at BC. (Photo by Stefan Brauer/Getty Images)

Joe Whitney has scored plenty of goals in his impressive hockey career, but two might stand out more than most. The first came fairly close to home in Worcester, Mass.

It was a goal that sent Boston College to the Frozen Four. The second was scored in the same city in which he hoisted his second NCAA championship trophy.

Still a prominent force on the ice, Whitney, a Reading, Mass., native, hopes he has one or two more big ones left in him.

Editor’s note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.