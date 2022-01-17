Opening Shift: UNH and Merrimack trending up, other NCAA takeaways

UNH freshman defenseman Colton Huard has lit the lamp in his last three games. (Photo by China Wong/UNH Athletics)

The climb up the Hockey East standings starts with a big weekend.

For New Hampshire and Merrimack, what better way to begin an upward trend than with a sweep? Both teams had opened 2022 on winning notes in non-conference play before carrying the positive results into their first league games of the calendar year, sweeping nationally-ranked Boston College and Providence teams, respectively.

The ninth-place Wildcats have played more games than the two teams above them in the race, but their 15 points are just four shy of fourth after this past weekend’s 3-2 and 5-2 triumphs over BC. Merrimack and UConn sit three points above, tied for seventh.