New England Hockey Journal

College

Opening Shift: UNH and Merrimack trending up, other NCAA takeaways

By

Colton Huard
UNH freshman defenseman Colton Huard has lit the lamp in his last three games. (Photo by China Wong/UNH Athletics)

The climb up the Hockey East standings starts with a big weekend.

For New Hampshire and Merrimack, what better way to begin an upward trend than with a sweep? Both teams had opened 2022 on winning notes in non-conference play before carrying the positive results into their first league games of the calendar year, sweeping nationally-ranked Boston College and Providence teams, respectively.

The ninth-place Wildcats have played more games than the two teams above them in the race, but their 15 points are just four shy of fourth after this past weekend’s 3-2 and 5-2 triumphs over BC. Merrimack and UConn sit three points above, tied for seventh.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Sean Farrell

2022 U.S. Olympic men’s team has strong New England flavor

USA Hockey announced the 2022 men’s Olympic team on Jan. 13, consisting of 25 collegiate and veteran professionals playing in North America and Europe, to…
Read More
Max Newton

College Confidential: Alaska transfer Max Newton thriving at Merrimack

Merrimack captain Max Newton isn’t the biggest or fastest player on his team. He doesn’t have the hardest shot. But there’s no question he’s the…
Read More
Charlie Leddy

17 New Englanders make NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

Seventeen players from New England made the NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings that were released Wednesday. Jack Hughes (Westwood, Mass.),  a true freshman for Northeastern…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter