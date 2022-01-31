The Pioneers gave the nationally second-ranked Bobcats everything that they could handle. (Photo by Sacred Heart Athletics)

Connecticut Ice history didn’t repeat itself for Sacred Heart this past weekend, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort.

Two years after winning the inaugural tournament at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, the Pioneers held a late lead in Saturday’s second semifinal before Quinnipiac proved resilient once again, scoring an extra-attacker goal with 1:19 left in regulation before winning the rematch in overtime, 3-2.

It was a memorable game with the opportunity to play for a trophy at stake, as the underdog Atlantic Hockey club gave the eventual tournament champion Bobcats -- who earned their first Nutmeg State trophy with Sunday’s 2-0 win over UConn -- everything that they could handle.

In the end, however, the game meant so much more than a win or a loss.