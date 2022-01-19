College Confidential: How Lowell goalie Owen Savory has returned to form

Owen Savory celebrates a win over Boston College at Tsongas Center on Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

Overcoming a subpar first season at UMass Lowell, Owen Savory has taken his place in the lengthy line of excellent goalies who have played for Norm Bazin.

The 24-year-old Savory arrived at Tsongas Arena just before Christmas in 2020. He’d established himself as a top goalie in the ECAC during two years at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute but decided to move on after that school opted out of last season.

“With what happened (at RPI), I was in touch with Coach (Norm) Bazin. I had a lot of great talks with (former assistant Juliano Pagliero) and Coach Bazin. Something that Coach Norm emphasized to me was that he really values the goalie position, he’s always strived to have great goalies, and made me feel that I would be one of those for him, so it definitely played into my decision to come here,’’ said Savory, who is from Cambridge, Ontario.