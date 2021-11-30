New England Hockey Journal

College

Opening Shift: Mike Robinson boosting UNH, other NCAA takeaways

By

Mike Robinson
Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) has earned back-to-back Hockey East Goaltender of the Week honors. (UNH Athletics)

For a goaltender, confidence is everything.

It’s no surprise that New Hampshire fifth-year senior Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) has been playing with plenty of it while backstopping his team to three consecutive wins entering this coming weekend’s Hockey East home-and-home series with Boston University, its final action before the holiday break.

The back-to-back Hockey East Goaltender of the Week, Robinson turned aside all 27 shots he faced to pick up Friday’s 1-0 win at Harvard — his eighth career shutout — and another 20 in the following night’s 3-2 overtime win over Holy Cross. He earned the first honor following a 32-save effort in the Wildcats’ Nov. 20 overtime win against UMass.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

David Breazeale

Opening Shift: Maine taking steps in right direction, other NCAA takeaways

Every week and every game is a new opportunity for first-year head coach Ben Barr to continue developing his new program at the University of…
Read More
AIC

Opening Shift: AIC developing a ‘mature game’ and other NCAA takeaways

American International knows that success in March begins now. Before it can make history with a fourth consecutive Atlantic Hockey championship, Eric Lang’s group is…
Read More
Devon Levi

Opening Shift: How Northeastern is turning a corner, other NCAA takeaways

Barely a month into the college hockey season, Northeastern is like many other teams in having experienced its share of highs and lows. That is…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter