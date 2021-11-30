Opening Shift: Mike Robinson boosting UNH, other NCAA takeaways

Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) has earned back-to-back Hockey East Goaltender of the Week honors. (UNH Athletics)

For a goaltender, confidence is everything.

It’s no surprise that New Hampshire fifth-year senior Mike Robinson (Bedford, N.H.) has been playing with plenty of it while backstopping his team to three consecutive wins entering this coming weekend’s Hockey East home-and-home series with Boston University, its final action before the holiday break.

The back-to-back Hockey East Goaltender of the Week, Robinson turned aside all 27 shots he faced to pick up Friday’s 1-0 win at Harvard — his eighth career shutout — and another 20 in the following night’s 3-2 overtime win over Holy Cross. He earned the first honor following a 32-save effort in the Wildcats’ Nov. 20 overtime win against UMass.