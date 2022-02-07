New England Hockey Journal

College

Opening Shift: Hockey East heating up, other NCAA takeaways

By

Alex Jefferies
Alex Jefferies and the Warriors are 8-2 since the calendar turned to 2022. (Photo by Jim Stankiewicz/Merrimack Athletics)

Hockey East coaches talk about the league’s high level of parity every season, but this year’s race may be as tight as ever with six teams separated by only four points from second-place Massachusetts down to seventh.

It has been years since Merrimack was a legitimate contender with the postseason approaching. After another sweep moved them to 8-2 since the calendar turned to 2022, the Warriors do find themselves right in the hunt.

The team’s January success included back-to-back sweeps of Providence and first-place UMass Lowell. This past weekend’s triumphs came against New Hampshire, 5-2, and Maine, 5-0, on home ice.

It has taken time for fourth-year coach Scott Borek (Swampscott, Mass.) to build his program. The Warriors have climbed another step, as the first shutout for freshman Hugo Ollas -- who allowed six goals in a November overtime loss at Maine -- provided a cap to the series on Saturday.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Northeastern

Beanpot tournament: Can Northeastern make it four straight?

In the words of legendary Boston College head coach Jerry York (Watertown, Mass.), not having a Beanpot tournament on the first two Mondays of last…
Read More
Oliver Chau

College Confidential: Oliver Chau enhances winning culture at Quinnipiac

You know you’re having a good season when you hit February and your only losses have been to North Dakota and Cornell. That’s where Quinnipiac…
Read More
Sacred Heart

Opening Shift: Sacred Heart shows growth in defeat, other NCAA takeaways

Connecticut Ice history didn’t repeat itself for Sacred Heart this past weekend, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort. Two years after winning the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter