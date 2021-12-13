Boston University freshman Ty Gallagher (Clarkston, Mich.) was the seventh-round draft pick of the Bruins in July. (Rich Gagnon)

Boston University freshman Ty Gallagher has received quite the introduction to Boston over the past six months.

After being drafted by the Boston Bruins in July, the defenseman from Clarkston, Mich., capped off his first semester of college hockey with a taste of one of the sport’s greatest rivalries, playing his first “Battle of Commonwealth Avenue” game against Boston College on Friday.

Though a shootout loss following the 3-3 tie wasn’t the desired outcome for Gallagher’s Terriers in their final Hockey East game for more than a month, the atmosphere at a sold-out Agganis Arena was exactly what the college game is all about.