One phone call changed goalie Hasley’s hockey future

Connor Hasley has been big for Northfield-Mount Hermon. (Northfield-Mount Hermon)

Connor Hasley’s prep school education began with a phone call.

These days, New England knows Hasley as the standout senior goalie at Northfield-Mount Hermon, who backstopped his team into last year’s Stuart/Corkery (elite) tournament and eventually will take his talents to Bentley University.

But go back two winters and the prep route wasn’t even on his radar. He was wrapping up a four-year stint with the Buffalo Junior Sabres organization and was preparing to make the jump to the Ontario Hockey League after being drafted by the Kitchener Rangers.

A call from NMH coach Kevin Czepiel changed that.