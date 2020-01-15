New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Breaking down his game: Alex Jefferies

By

Alex Jefferies ultimately would like to play in the NHL. (Mark Zajkowski)

Alex Jefferies shoots a lot of pucks. Not just in games, not just in practice, but all summer long.

And, no, before you ask, he doesn't shoot at a dryer like a certain Sidney Crosby did all those years ago while developing his legendary shot.

"No, I don't," he said with a laugh. "Just a net."

Jefferies, 18, is a right-shooting right wing from Lunenburg, Mass., in his second season with Gunnery, the prep school in Washington, Conn. His shot is a thing of budding legend. During the recent Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic tournament, he exhibited pinpoint accuracy against Kent in the final, sniping one goal from a tight angle that still hasn't been seen by the goalie.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings released

The NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings were released by the league on Monday morning with 15 players from New England getting the nod. Numerous other…
Read More

Reaction: NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings

With the NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings being released Monday comes the inevitable reaction on players ranked too high, too low, or not at all.…
Read More

Breaking down his game: Adam Fantilli

Adam Fantilli is considered the top prospect for this year's Ontario Hockey League draft and, down the road, for the NHL Draft. A Toronto native,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter