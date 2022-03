Captain Jillian Dempsey shared the Isobel Cup with her teammates after Tuesday's win. (Boston Pride photo)

Distractions were everywhere.

After not seeing “the sun in six months,” the Boston Pride were in Florida getting ready for the Premier Hockey Federation playoffs.

Escaping the cold of Massachusetts, the Pride were basking in sunshine and 80-degree temperatures.

Head coach Paul Mara had a simple message for his team: “Once we win you can enjoy all the pool time you want.”