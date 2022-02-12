Olympics: Strauss Mann shines in net, other takeaways from U.S. win over Canada

Strauss Mann (Greenwich, Conn) made 35 saves in Team USA's 4-2 victory over Canada Friday night. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The United States men’s Olympic hockey team might be one of the younger teams competing in Beijing, but they are opportunistic and mentally tough, overcoming a quick hole to beat Canada 4-2 on the strength of goaltender Strauss Mann’s 35-save effort.

Team USA is off to a 2-0 start in Group A preliminary round play and secured an important win after falling behind early in the game. Mann, a Greenwich, Conn. native, keyed the U.S. victory with his athletic style and ability to shake off the goal scored on his first shot against in the tournament. Between Mann and Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.), New England has accounted for both of USA’s wins between the pipes.

Here’s the breakdown of Mann’s performance, along with several other regional storylines to digest as the next test comes against Germany on Sunday.