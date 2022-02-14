Olympics: Four U.S. women’s stars who shined to set up gold-medal clash with Canada

Choate product Hilary Knight (21) celebrates her second-period goal in the U.S. victory Monday. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Death, taxes and the United States facing Canada for Olympic gold in women’s hockey.

Canada advanced to the gold medal game for the seventh straight time with a 10-3 wipeout of Switzerland.

The U.S. better be razor-sharp for the rematch with Canada on Wednesday (11:10 p.m. EST, NBC).

Canada, which skated to a 4-2 victory over the U.S. in a preliminary round game, has outscored opponents by a ridiculous 54-8 margin - and put 311 shots on net - in China.

While Canada was yawning its way past Switzerland, the U.S. team coached by Joel Johnson found itself in a semifinal battle with Finland, which has won the bronze medal three times.

Despite a huge advantage in shots on goal, the U.S. only led 2-0 after two periods and the second goal didn’t come until near the end of the middle period.

The U.S. eventually skated to a 4-1 victory and will meet Canada in the gold medal game for the sixth time in seven Olympic Games.

Players with New England ties played major roles in the victory over Finland.