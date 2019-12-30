O’Connor: Never mind the helicopter parent, beware the ‘bulldozer’ parent

Sports parents deserve a spot on the sidelines, but not in the game. (Getty)

I was a hockey coach before I became a parent. I was a coach while I raised my two daughters, both athletes (including one hockey player). And I continue to coach, even though my kids have completed their varsity careers.

So I understand the pressures and frustrations that come with being the parent of an athlete. It’s a really tricky position, rife with emotions. After all, it’s your child. I get it.

I was introduced to this phenomenon early, during my own high school career. My family moved to New Hampshire before my junior year, so I was the “new kid” coming into an established but sharply divided team. My chief competition in net was a sophomore named Gilles Ouimette, who had won the starting spot the year before as a freshman. Gilles was a great kid, and a great goalie. We got along famously.