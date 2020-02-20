O’Connor: Hey, goalies, let’s hear you talk out there

Communication is so important for goalies at every level. (Getty Images)

February is usually playoff month for many hockey programs (high school in particular). At the very least, the month is a sign of the final push to the playoffs (college and many youth programs). So, there’s one topic I want to address — communication.

At this point in the season, there’s no magic bullet, nothing that will instantly make you a better player. Physical skills take months, often years, to develop. Whatever work you’ve put in, the results are going to show on the ice. If you cut corners in the off-season, the preseason and the early season, you better hope you have a stout defense.

However, there is one thing that can help a goalie, and his/her entire team, improve almost overnight. That’s communication.