Observations and quality performances in Middlesex-Nobles contest

'06 goaltender Thatcher Bernstein (Brookline, Mass.) posted his first shutout in the 2-0 Nobles win. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

DEDHAM, Mass. — The home team was down a couple of key forwards, but Noble and Greenough School got a pair of first period goals and a strong defensive game and a shutout from Brookline’s Thatcher Bernstein to secure a 2-0 victory over Middlesex Friday at the Flood Rink.

The '06 goaltender and Flood-Marr MVP came into the game with a save percentage north of .950, and actually improved on it by not allowing a single goal. He wasn’t tested all that much, which is a credit to the team defense in front of him, but was ready when called upon. The Ocean State shouldered the offensive load, as Austin Tasca (Hope, R.I.) and Drew Haxton (Wakefield, R.I.) tallied the only goals of the game in the first frame.

There were some quality showings in this game, and although first-year coach Bobby Jay’s Zebras came up short in this one, there were some positives for his squad, and it could have gone either way.