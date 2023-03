Norwell celebrates after Timmy Ward's game-winning goal in the MIAA D4 state final. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON – After a double overtime heartbreak against Sandwich in the 2022 MIAA Division 4 semifinals, Norwell got its revenge on Sunday at the TD Garden.

It took overtime, but Norwell defeated Sandwich, 4-3, to win the 2023 MIAA Division 4 state championship.

Senior first line center Tim Ward scored the game-winner 3:31 into the extra session on a beautiful goal to send the Clippers into a frenzied celebration.

Here's a full recap of the thriller.