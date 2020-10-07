Northeastern’s Sam Colangelo picked by Anaheim Ducks in NHL draft

Sam Colangelo was taken in the second round, 36th overall, on Wednesday by the Anaheim Ducks. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

There was little surprise in the first New Englander who went off the board at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Northeastern University freshman right wing Sam Colangelo, who spent the 2019-20 season with the Chicago Steel in the USHL, was taken in the second round, 36th overall, on Wednesday by the Anaheim Ducks.

Colangelo played three seasons of prep school hockey at Lawrence Academy before heading to the USHL. The Stoneham, Mass., native had 19 goals and 29 assists for 48 points in 28 games played in his final season at Lawrence in 2018-19.

Colangelo’s stock continued to rise as the 2019-20 season moved along. He finished third in the USHL in goals and points while playing on a loaded team in Chicago. His final total for the season was 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points in 44 games played.