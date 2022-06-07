Northeastern coach Dave Flint, 4 others joining N.H. Hall of Fame

Northeastern head women's coach Dave Flint (Merrimack, N.H.) during practice at Matthews Arena in 2021. (Matthew J. Lee/Getty)

The New Hampshire Legends of Hockey recently announced the five inductees who will make up their 20th Hall of Fame class.

Chris Brown will be inducted as a builder, while Dave Flint, David Lassonde and Tom Moulton are being inducted as coaches, as is Ryan Frew, who is being inducted posthumously.

In addition, the Kimball Union Academy boys and girls hockey history will also be honored this year. The boys program began in 1935-36 while the girls team began in 2009-10.

They will be formally enshrined during a ceremony on Oct. 23 that will be held at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.

Here is a closer look at the inductees.