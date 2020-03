Nicky Wallace is a speedy, swift-footed, puck-moving defenseman. (Matt Dewkett/NEHJ)

There were a ton of high-end prospects in the first year of the Northeast Pack 16-U division.

The newly formed league consisted of Buffalo Jr. Sabres, Mount Saint Charles, North Jersey Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins Elite and South Kent Selects Academy.

At the 16-U division, all five programs had very good players, including at least one from every team that played in USHL games during the season.

Below are my top 16 players from the Northeast Pack 16-U.