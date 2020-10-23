Northeast Generals-Johnstown Tomahawks: Top prospects

Salisbury School product Bobby Metz is playing for the Northeast Generals this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With a 5-4 overtime win over the Johnstown Tomahawks, the Northeast Generals won their first game of the 2020-21 North American Hockey League season on Thursday afternoon.

In the organization’s fifth season, the Generals are looking to finally get over the hump and make some noise past the division semifinals. At 1-3, the jury is still out on whether that can happen. However, Thursday’s outcome can be seen as a positive, as Johnstown has yet to lose a game in regulation this season.

A few NHL scouts and Division 3 college coaches were in the building for the game, but Division 1 coaches were stuck watching on HockeyTV. Here’s my look at notable prospects from both teams who could find their way onto a Division 1 college hockey roster in 2021-22.