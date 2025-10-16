Nobles: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Yale commit Ava Decourcey helps headline an exciting group of defenders at Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Rarely, if ever, does a prep hockey season go by without Nobles being a premier factor atop the NEPSAC landscape.

That was the case once again last season as the Bulldogs, fresh off an Elite 8 championship in 2024, returned to the top tournament once again. As the No. 4 seed, Nobles fell to Phillips Andover, 2-1, in the quarterfinals to finish 23-6-1.

"I was very happy with the season we put together," Nobles coach Tom Resor said. "We lost some significant players from the year before, and we were still, in many ways, a pretty young team."

It was the 13th straight season of 23 or more wins for Resor's squad.

"Unfortunately, it didn't end the way we would have liked," Resor said. "I thought the level of play was really, really high among all the prep schools. For us to put together the season we did was quite remarkable.

"Overall, I was really happy with the way we developed as a team, came together and really had an outstanding season."

Like last season, there are key losses to account for, and the Bulldogs won't be short on opportunities for returners as they look to get back on top.