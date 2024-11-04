Nobles: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2024-25

Calleigh Brown broke out for 36 points last season at Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Nobody was better than Nobles last season.

The Bulldogs dominated from start to finish, going undefeated with a 27-0-4 record. They ran the table in the Elite 8, eventually taking down Williston Northampton, 3-1, in the championship to claim their 11th title under Tom Resor and first since 2020.

It capped off a run that included a finish atop the ISL, a 19-game winning streak to kick off the season and a win at the Harrington Invitational Tournament for the 15th time since 2000.

Having that experience from last season is an important piece to start as the Bulldogs look for a repeat.

"First of all, just the experience of going through the whole tournament and obviously winning was a great feat," Resor said. "Getting a firsthand experience of what it's like to play that."

Replicating an undefeated season and a title is easier said than done, but Nobles' arduous schedule in the ISL leaves them battle-tested when it matters most each season.

"For us, finishing the season with the ISL games and being fortunate to win the ISL, I think that momentum carried into the tournament after a lot of tight and important games down the stretch," Resor said. "It was great for the kids to get that experience and come out feeling really good about themselves. I'm expecting that to carry over as we start the new season."

So, how can the Bulldogs repeat?