Nobles: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Billy MacAusland was fourth in prep last season with 61 points. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

For the first time since 2001, there will be someone other than Brian Day behind the Nobles boys' hockey bench.

Day announced his retirement in February. In April, Nobles announced that former assistant Dan McGoff would take over. He inherits one of the most consistent prep teams in New England.

"My message is to go play fast and free and not worry about making mistakes," McGoff said in June.

The Bulldogs will be an intriguing team this season, built from the back out. They're coming off a year in which they snuck in as the final seed in the Elite 8, falling to Deerfield in the quarterfinals.

"I'm excited with this bunch," McGoff said recently. "I think they're eager for the opportunity that's there."

There will be lots of opportunities up for grabs.