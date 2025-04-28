Nobles hires Dan McGoff as next boys head hockey coach

Dan McGoff has been an assistant at Nobles since 2013. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Nobles has its next boys hockey head coach. On Sunday, the school announced that Dan McGoff will take over as head coach starting in the 2025-26 season.

"Dan was the clear choice to lead this important Nobles program into the future," Head of School Catherine Hall and athletic director Alex Gallagher said in a joint statement. "His deep dedication to both Nobles and the game of hockey is matched by his exceptional talent and success as a player and coach."

McGoff has served as an assistant on former head coach Brian Day's staff for the last 12 seasons, beginning in 2013. Day announced his retirement from coaching midway through this past season.

McGoff, a Charlestown, Mass., native, played at Nobles as a defenseman from 2000-04. He followed that up with a four-year stint playing at Boston University, notching five goals and 10 points.